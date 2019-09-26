Mose Burgess Kiskaden

Service Information
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY
41031
(859)-234-4000
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY 41031
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY 41031
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mose Burgess Kiskaden, 92, of Cynthiana, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at his residence.
He was the son of the late Benjamin Kiskaden and Amanda Jane Franklin Kiskaden.
Survivors include: his wife Loretta Kiskaden; and two daughters, Geneva L. Mitchell and Patricia A. Hyatt.
A funeral service will be held Monday, Sept. 30 at 11 a.m. at Ware Funeral Home by Jerry Watkins and Earl Litman. Visitation will be Sunday, Sept. 29 at Ware Funeral Home from 4-7 p.m. Burial will be in Wagoner's Chapel Cemetery, 1276 Wagoner's Chapel Road, Cynthiana, Ky.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Oct. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.