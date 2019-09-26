Mose Burgess Kiskaden, 92, of Cynthiana, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at his residence.
He was the son of the late Benjamin Kiskaden and Amanda Jane Franklin Kiskaden.
Survivors include: his wife Loretta Kiskaden; and two daughters, Geneva L. Mitchell and Patricia A. Hyatt.
A funeral service will be held Monday, Sept. 30 at 11 a.m. at Ware Funeral Home by Jerry Watkins and Earl Litman. Visitation will be Sunday, Sept. 29 at Ware Funeral Home from 4-7 p.m. Burial will be in Wagoner's Chapel Cemetery, 1276 Wagoner's Chapel Road, Cynthiana, Ky.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Oct. 3, 2019