Nancy Ellen Lowery, 64, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
She was born May 15, 1955 in Harrison County to the late Irvin Floyd and Augusta Mae Herrington Florence, and was a devoted homemaker.
Survivors include two sons, Michael (Cary) Coppage and Roger Wayne (Shelley) Coppage; two brothers, Jerry Lynn and Harold Wayne Florence; five sisters, Patricia Shankin, Annette Florence, Marcia Simpson, Lisa Dawn Borders and Deanna Carraway; seven grandchildren, Zachary Coppage, Preston Mullins, Aubrey Coppage, Cassidy Mullins, Alaina Coppage, Ashley Carter and Madison Coppage; and two great-grandchildren, Ivy and Eden Carter.
Also preceding her in death were four brothers, William Henry, Melvin Leroy, Ronnie Lee and Irvin D. Florence; two sisters, Anna Sue Fite and Barbara White; and a daughter-in-law, Lori Coppage.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 21 at the Oakland Cemetery in Pendleton County by Bro. Stephen Staggs.
Casketbearers will be Michael, Roger Wayne and Zachary Coppage, Preston Mullins and Bobby and Stephen Northcutt.
Arrangements are under the direction of Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Mar. 26, 2020