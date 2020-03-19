Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Ellen Lowery. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Ellen Lowery, 64, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

She was born May 15, 1955 in Harrison County to the late Irvin Floyd and Augusta Mae Herrington Florence, and was a devoted homemaker.

Survivors include two sons, Michael (Cary) Coppage and Roger Wayne (Shelley) Coppage; two brothers, Jerry Lynn and Harold Wayne Florence; five sisters, Patricia Shankin, Annette Florence, Marcia Simpson, Lisa Dawn Borders and Deanna Carraway; seven grandchildren, Zachary Coppage, Preston Mullins, Aubrey Coppage, Cassidy Mullins, Alaina Coppage, Ashley Carter and Madison Coppage; and two great-grandchildren, Ivy and Eden Carter.

Also preceding her in death were four brothers, William Henry, Melvin Leroy, Ronnie Lee and Irvin D. Florence; two sisters, Anna Sue Fite and Barbara White; and a daughter-in-law, Lori Coppage.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 21 at the Oakland Cemetery in Pendleton County by Bro. Stephen Staggs.

Casketbearers will be Michael, Roger Wayne and Zachary Coppage, Preston Mullins and Bobby and Stephen Northcutt.

Arrangements are under the direction of Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home. Nancy Ellen Lowery, 64, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020.She was born May 15, 1955 in Harrison County to the late Irvin Floyd and Augusta Mae Herrington Florence, and was a devoted homemaker.Survivors include two sons, Michael (Cary) Coppage and Roger Wayne (Shelley) Coppage; two brothers, Jerry Lynn and Harold Wayne Florence; five sisters, Patricia Shankin, Annette Florence, Marcia Simpson, Lisa Dawn Borders and Deanna Carraway; seven grandchildren, Zachary Coppage, Preston Mullins, Aubrey Coppage, Cassidy Mullins, Alaina Coppage, Ashley Carter and Madison Coppage; and two great-grandchildren, Ivy and Eden Carter.Also preceding her in death were four brothers, William Henry, Melvin Leroy, Ronnie Lee and Irvin D. Florence; two sisters, Anna Sue Fite and Barbara White; and a daughter-in-law, Lori Coppage.Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 21 at the Oakland Cemetery in Pendleton County by Bro. Stephen Staggs.Casketbearers will be Michael, Roger Wayne and Zachary Coppage, Preston Mullins and Bobby and Stephen Northcutt.Arrangements are under the direction of Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home. Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Mar. 26, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Cynthiana Democrat Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close