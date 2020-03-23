Nancy Hicks, age 75, of Cynthiana, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Grand Haven Nursing Home.
She was born in Cynthiana on July 18, 1944 to the late Raymond Coy Whalen and Jessie Mildred Harper Whalen.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Raymond Lowell Hicks and her sister, Linda Sue Fain.
Nancy is survived by two sons, Jerry Wayne (Nicole) Hicks and Marshall Kevin Hicks; two brothers, Mike Whalen and Eddie (Judy) Whalen; four sisters, Mildred Annae Fitch, Barbara Mae Stone, Lillian Faye (Billy) Gibson and Karen Lavern (Jim) Staggs; six grandchildren, Rachel Hicks, Brooke (Camron) Schalch, Bridget (Dakota) Rice, Brandon Hicks, Jared Hicks and Mary-Katherine Hicks; and eight great-grandchildren, Seth Falconer, Gracie Hicks, Parker Coleman, Kanaan Rice, Kinlee Rice, Klayton Rice, Brantley Earlywine and Waylon Earlywine.
A private service for family only will be held at Ware Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held for the public at a later date. Ware Funeral Home will post the update on services for the public once they are made.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Mar. 26, 2020