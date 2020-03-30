Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancye Hudnall Thornberry. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nancye Hudnall Palas Thornberry, 89, passed March 24, 2020 in Lakeland, Fla.

She was born Dec. 15, 1930, in Bourbon County to Ruby Frakes and William Hudnall. Married to Earnest "Gus" Palas, son of Eva Frances Marshall and Gus Palas. She was a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University, Alumni Hall of Fame, active with United Methodist Church, Girl Scouts, Red Cross, Junior Women's Club, Kentucky Colonel, and was the first woman elected to the Richmond City Council. She moved to Lakeland, Fla. in 1968, was a teacher, museum director, founder of Polk Senior Games (senior olympics).

Survivors include: Lisa M. Palas, Deena Palas Wilbur, Gus Palas (Lisa Lynne), all of Lakeland, Fla., Julie Palas (W.Va.), Linda Thornberry Bradley (Wally, St, Augustine, Fla.), Bruce Thornberry (Pam, Va.); nine grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Rudy Thornberry.

Memorial donations may be made to Polk Senior Games, 515 E Boulevard St., Bartow, FL 33830. Services will be held at later time.

Health Funeral Chapel, Lakeland, Fla., is in charge of arrangements. Nancye Hudnall Palas Thornberry, 89, passed March 24, 2020 in Lakeland, Fla.She was born Dec. 15, 1930, in Bourbon County to Ruby Frakes and William Hudnall. Married to Earnest "Gus" Palas, son of Eva Frances Marshall and Gus Palas. She was a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University, Alumni Hall of Fame, active with United Methodist Church, Girl Scouts, Red Cross, Junior Women's Club, Kentucky Colonel, and was the first woman elected to the Richmond City Council. She moved to Lakeland, Fla. in 1968, was a teacher, museum director, founder of Polk Senior Games (senior olympics).Survivors include: Lisa M. Palas, Deena Palas Wilbur, Gus Palas (Lisa Lynne), all of Lakeland, Fla., Julie Palas (W.Va.), Linda Thornberry Bradley (Wally, St, Augustine, Fla.), Bruce Thornberry (Pam, Va.); nine grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Rudy Thornberry.Memorial donations may be made to Polk Senior Games, 515 E Boulevard St., Bartow, FL 33830. Services will be held at later time.Health Funeral Chapel, Lakeland, Fla., is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Apr. 2, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Cynthiana Democrat Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close