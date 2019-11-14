Neil Alden Brumley, 83, Brooksville, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at Robertson County Health Care Facility in Mt. Olivet.
He was the son of the late Lisle Brumley and Edith Moore Brumley. He is preceded in death by his wife, Linda Price Brumley.
Survivors include: a daughter, Monica Reinhart; and three sons, Joel Brumley, Steven Brumley, and Brian Brumley, all of Brooksville.
A funeral service will be held Friday, Nov. 15 at 11 a.m. at Milford Christian Church, 7089 Neave Milford Road, Brooksville, KY by Brian Brumley and Michael Cannon. Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 14 from 4-9 p.m. at Milford Christian Church. Burial will be at Bracken Memorial Cemetery.
Ware Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Nov. 21, 2019