Nicole Spicer Wagner, 46, of Berry, passed away April 19, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in Harrison County on June 19, 1973 to Donald Wayne Spicer and Betty Thompson. She is preceded in death by her brother, Manny Spicer; her maternal grandparents, Silas and Edith Miller and her paternal grandparents, Rosie and Arnold Spicer.
Nicole is survived by her father, Donald Wayne Spicer; her mother and stepfather, Betty and Tony Thompson; her son, Justin Spicer; her sister, Heather (Chris) Roland; two brothers, Matthew Jones and Donald Spicer Jr.; several nieces and nephews, Hunter Jones, Fyscher Jones, Peyton Callahan, Landon Jones, Monica Spicer, Annie Spicer, Sierra Roberts Custard and Taylor Bailey; as well as many other special relatives and friends.
Services will be held private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Apr. 23, 2020