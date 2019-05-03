Nolan G. Craig Jr., 67, Cynthiana, passed away, April 30, 2019.
He was born in Bourbon County, Jan. 22, 1952 to the late Nolan G. Craig Sr. and Mollie Hunter Craig Bacot.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Ramona Hatfield Craig; three sons, Stacey Hunter (Tara), Wendall Hunter, and Wesley Craig; three brothers, Jerry Craig, Ricky Craig, Joey Craig; three sisters, Wydonna Ishmael, Audra Craig and Melissa Cordova; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Ware Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on May 9, 2019