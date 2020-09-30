Nona Lela Brumback Macias, 91, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Hospital Terranova in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.

She was born in Covington, Ky. on April 13, 1929 to the late Dr. Kenneth Walker and Lilly Wiglesworth Brumback. She was a graduate of Ward-Belmont College and Centre College. She married Vidal Ignacio Macias in 1961 and lived the rest of her life in Guadalajara.

Survivors include: her daughters, Lilia Francesca Macias, Anderson, S.C., Marisa Macias, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, Cristina Macias Justice, Ellicott City, Md.; four grandchildren, Francisco and Isabella De la Cerda, and Isaac and Holden Justice; sister-in-law Jane Humphries Brumback; nephew Kenneth Leon "Major" Brumback and niece Katherine Jane Brumback Wier.

A memorial service was held on Friday, Sept. 25 at the Parroquia de Nuestra Señora de Altamira, where her ashes were interred next to her husband of over 50 years, Dr. Vidal Macias Torres.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store