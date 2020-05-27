Odella Gaunce Franklin, 84, of Paris, passed away May 23, 2020.
She was born in Harrison County on Sept. 11, 1935 to the late Walter Marshall Gaunce and Alberta King. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her former husband, Charles Eugene Franklin; her sister, Dorothy Fryman; four brothers, Charles Clay Gaunce, David Gaunce, Roy Gaunce and Alan Gaunce.
Odella is survived by her two sons, Barry (Janet) Franklin and Timothy (Angie) Franklin; two daughters, Deana McKinney and Tammy (Rick) Collins; five brothers, James Gaunce, William Gaunce, Thomas Gaunce, Kenny Gaunce and Donald Gaunce; five sisters, Emma (Billy) Spenneberg, Jo Ann Snapp, Betty Bowles, Diane Browning and Bertha McKinney; nine grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be conducted at Jacksonville Cemetery, private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US Hwy. 62 E., Cynthiana, KY 41031, the Paris Church of Christ, 1923 S. Main Street, Paris, KY 40361 or the Hour of Deliverance Chapel, 120 Second Street, Cynthiana, KY 41031.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on May 28, 2020