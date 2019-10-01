Orville Whalen Jr., 73, of Cynthiana, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
He was born Jan. 22, 1946 to the late Orville "Short" Whalen and Stella Mae Sadler Whalen. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Whalen.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Shirley Martin Whalen; a son, Orville Sean (Julia) Whalen; two brothers, Richard Dean Whalen and Melvin Whalen; two sisters-in-law, Gracie Martin (David) Cole and Carolyn Sue Bennett; and several special nieces and nephews.
Orville worked as a veterinary assistant at Harrison Veterinary Clinic for many years. He had a special love for horses and people and will be missed by both.
A funeral service was held Sunday, Sept. 29 at Indian Creek Christian Church by Ernie Perry. Burial was at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Indian Creek Christian Church, 51 Waits Road, Cynthiana, KY 41031 or to the Flora Shropshire Animal Shelter, 1751 New Lair Road, Cynthiana, KY 41031.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Oct. 3, 2019