Owen "Dale" French
1937 - 2020
Owen "Dale" French, 83, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
He was born in Brooksville on Jan. 24, 1937 to the late Estill and Lura Ogden French. Besides his parents he is preceded in death by three brothers, Keith (Ruby) French, Donald (Elaine) French, and Warren French.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Morrison French; three sons, Larry (Robin) French of Cynthiana, Danny (Susan) French of Mt. Olivet and Doug (Tammy) French of Carlisle; two daughters, Judy Sneed of Cincinnati and Shawna Mynear of Carlisle; two stepdaughters, Charlene Price of Mt. Olivet and Ronda Thompson of Lexington; one brother, Gary French of Brooksville; two special friends, Angie Carpenter and Beulah Mers; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and his dog, Bruiser.
A funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. at Robertson County Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 8 from 5-8 p.m. at Robertson County Funeral Home. Burial will be in Kentontown Cemetery.
www.warefuneralhome.com

Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Sep. 8 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY 41031
(859) 234-4000
