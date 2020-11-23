1/
Patricia Ann Wasson
1958 - 2020
Patricia Ann Moss Wasson, 62, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in Harrison County, Ky. on May 9, 1958 to the late Lowell T. Moss and Anna Lee Feeback Moss. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by a daughter Christie Moore.
She was a devout Christian and member of Central Christian Church. Patricia was also a member of the 40-year club at E.D. Bullard Co.
She is survived by three sons, Jason (Amber) Moore; Keith (Matt) Moore-Waitkus; Bryan (Ashley) Wasson; one daughter, Sarah Moore; one sister, Melinda Moss; one brother, David (Kay) Moss; 11 grandchildren, Sydney (Eduardo) Moore-Salazar, Ryan Moore, Spencer Moore, Caleb Burns, Emma Moore, Mat Wasson, Austin Brinegar, Sophia Moore, Mia Moore, Sawyer Wasson, Mason Wasson; one great-granddaughter, Remi Salazar; and several nieces and nephews; and one special family friend, Debbie Casey.
A funeral service will be held at Ware Funeral Home on Friday, Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 27 at Ware Funeral Home from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Burial will be at Battle Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Wasson, Ryan Moore, Spencer Moore, Caleb Burns, Josh Moss, Matt Moore-Waitkus, Cregg Hill, Eduardo Salazar.
Honorary pallbearers are Austin Brinegar and Mat Wasson.
www.warefuneralhome.com

Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY 41031
(859) 234-4000
