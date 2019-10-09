Patricia "Pat" Darlene Wilson, 66, of Cynthiana, won the battle and entered her heavenly home on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 after a long illness.
She was born in Maysville on May 14, 1953 to Forrest Walter Wheeler and Evelyn Simms Wheeler.
Pat was very strong in her Christian faith. She was a member of Connersville Christian Church for over 20 years where she was a keyboardist. She worked as a Registered Nurse for 38 years, as well as a travel nurse where she made many dear friends during her journey. She enjoyed being a seamstress, gardening, singing, cooking and cheering on the University of Kentucky Wildcats.
Besides her parents, Pat is survived by her husband of 37 years, Michael Wilson; two daughters, Kristi J. Rawlins and Dwana (Pat) Tolbert-Dye; two brothers, David (Goldie) Wheeler and Bill (Mary Alley) Wheeler; three sisters, Susan (Mike) McDowell, Terri (Carlos) Wilson and Merry Beth (Eb) Knierim; and two grandchildren, Jason Dye and Jonathan Knapp.
A funeral service will be conducted Friday, Oct. 11 at 12 p.m. at Connersville Christian Church by Warren French with visitation beginning at 10 a,m. There will also be visitation Thursday, Oct. 10 from 5-8 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home. Burial will be at Battle Grove Cemetery Meditation Building.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Wheeler, Joe Bales, Travis Wheeler, Michael Wheeler, Bob Johnson and Colton Simms.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Benevolent Fund at Connersville Christian Church, 2190 KY Hwy. 1842, Cynthiana, KY 41031.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Oct. 10, 2019