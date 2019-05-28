Patricia Dean Whalen, 79, Currituck, N.C., died Saturday, May 25, 2019 at her residence with family by her side.
She was born in Pasquotank County on Feb. 21, 1940 to the late Clarence R. Lewis and Bessie M. McDonald Lewis and was the wife of Michael Whalen. She was office manager for Moyock Furniture Sales and loved her flower garden, cooking, fishing, her family and her best buddy, Rita Grace.
In addition to Michael, her husband of 45 years, she is survived by two daughters, Cynthia Brown of Norfolk, Va. and Linda Basham of Culpeper, Va.; and a grandchild, Molloy Basham of Fredericksburg, Va.
The family will receive friends at the residence on Wednesday, May 29 and Thursday, May 30 from 5-7 p.m. each evening.
Memorial donations may be made to Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters, Memorial Donations, P.O. Box 2156, Norfolk, VA 23507. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, N.C., is assisting the Whalen family.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on May 30, 2019