Patricia "Jeannie" Mullen Osborne, 72, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
She was born in Cynthiana on Sept. 25, 1947 to the late James Leonard Mullen and Helen Moore Mullen. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her brother, James "Jimmy" Bruce Mullen and her sister, Sammie McGrath.
Jeannie is survived by her husband of 29 years, James "Jimmy" Osborne; three sons, James Allen (Donna) Ritchie II, Dennis (Tammy) Ritchie and Stephen (Brenda) Ritchie; a daughter, Angela (Tim) Franklin; a stepdaughter, Jennifer (Joe) Arnold; 17 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Ware Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Nov. 28, 2019