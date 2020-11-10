Patsy J. Florence, 86, of Lexington, Ky., died Nov. 5, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Donald C. Florence (formally of Cynthiana) and her son, Patrick Thomas of Lexington. Also surviving are step-children: Darrell (Vickie) Florence, Dwyla (Charlie) Garnett, Dwayne (Robin) Florence, all of Harrison County and Dinah (Paul) Miller of Scott County.

Three other children, several grandchildren and step-grandchildren also survive.

A memorial service will be held Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. at NorthEast Christian Church in Lexington.

Fender Funeral Directors, Lexington, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.

