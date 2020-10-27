1/1
Paul B. Cunningham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul B. Cunningham, 83, died Oct. 25, 2020 at his residence after a brief battle with cancer.
He retired from Ladish Company after 25 years of service. He was a member and former Deacon of Antioch Mills Christian Church. He loves Bluegrass music and until several years ago when his hearing began to fail, enjoyed playing his guitar with friends.
Paul was the son of the late Bernard Allen and Ruby Bryant Cunningham. He was preceded in death by a sister, Geneva Cunningham; a son, Allen Cunningham; and a grandson, Dwayne Perkins.
Survivors include: his wife of 61 years, Rosie White Cunningham; sister, Jean (Clay) Rose; brother, Lester (Selma Kenney) Cunningham; son, Steven (Pam) Cunningham; daughter, Patricia Cunningham; son, Johnie (Becky) Cunningham; daughter, Judy (Wayne) Smith; son, Gary (Sherri Vance) Cunningham; grandchildren: Brandon (Samantha) Perkins, Adam (Stacey) Cunningham, Abby (Kane) Belcher, Cortney (James) Eubanks, Harley Cunningham, Emily Cunningham, Melissa (Chad) Price, Trevor Marsh, Reese and McKayla Vance; great-grandchildren: Americas, Carter, Price, Dawson and Cash Perkins, Raiden and Holden Eubanks, Laiken and Mia Cunningham, Dustin and Trystan Thompson, Ravyn Price, and Addilynn Marsh.
A private ceremony will be held at the convenience of the family. Ware Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Donations may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US Hwy. 62 E., Cynthiana, KY 41031; or Antioch Mills Christian Church, 12785 US-27, Berry, KY 41003 in his memory.
www.warefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Oct. 27 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY 41031
(859) 234-4000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved