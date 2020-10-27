Paul B. Cunningham, 83, died Oct. 25, 2020 at his residence after a brief battle with cancer.He retired from Ladish Company after 25 years of service. He was a member and former Deacon of Antioch Mills Christian Church. He loves Bluegrass music and until several years ago when his hearing began to fail, enjoyed playing his guitar with friends.Paul was the son of the late Bernard Allen and Ruby Bryant Cunningham. He was preceded in death by a sister, Geneva Cunningham; a son, Allen Cunningham; and a grandson, Dwayne Perkins.Survivors include: his wife of 61 years, Rosie White Cunningham; sister, Jean (Clay) Rose; brother, Lester (Selma Kenney) Cunningham; son, Steven (Pam) Cunningham; daughter, Patricia Cunningham; son, Johnie (Becky) Cunningham; daughter, Judy (Wayne) Smith; son, Gary (Sherri Vance) Cunningham; grandchildren: Brandon (Samantha) Perkins, Adam (Stacey) Cunningham, Abby (Kane) Belcher, Cortney (James) Eubanks, Harley Cunningham, Emily Cunningham, Melissa (Chad) Price, Trevor Marsh, Reese and McKayla Vance; great-grandchildren: Americas, Carter, Price, Dawson and Cash Perkins, Raiden and Holden Eubanks, Laiken and Mia Cunningham, Dustin and Trystan Thompson, Ravyn Price, and Addilynn Marsh.A private ceremony will be held at the convenience of the family. Ware Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.Donations may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US Hwy. 62 E., Cynthiana, KY 41031; or Antioch Mills Christian Church, 12785 US-27, Berry, KY 41003 in his memory.