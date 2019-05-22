Guest Book View Sign Service Information Brooks-Durham Funeral Home Inc 205 W. Kentucky Ave Pineville , KY 40977 (606)-337-2316 Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Bingham, 74, of Oatfield Branch, went home to be with his lord and savior on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Ky.

Paul was born on Jan. 26, 1945 in Tinsley, Ky. to the late Chalice Bingham and Alta Marie Hammons Bingham. He was a carpenter, a deacon of his church, and faithfully served his country in the United States Army. He loved his community, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and church dearly.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Jack Bingham and brother-in-law Bill Taylor.

Mr. Bingham is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Brenda Bingham; sons, Keith (Teresa) Bingham and Kevan Bingham; daughters, Kathy (Marvin) Osan and Samantha (Jason) Rice; grandchildren, Kayla (Brandon) Hoskins, Kody (Emily) Bingham, Ryan (Haley) Bingham, Sabrina Bingham, Heather (Kevin) Engle, Ethan Powers, Hannah Osan, and Mariah Rice; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Phipps, Kolton Bingham, Gavin Bingham, Raylynn Engle, Dawson Israel Bingham, Kirra Bingham; sisters, Sue (Bill) Walker and Donna Taylor; brothers, Chalice (Donna) Bingham, Frank (Shirley) Bingham, Bobby (Cathy) Bingham, Doug (Linda) Bingham, Charles (Susan) Bingham, Bruce (Renee) Bingham, and Kenny Bingham; sister-in-law Sherry Bingham; a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The family will receive friends after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22 at Brooks-Durham Funeral Home Family Chapel in Pineville.

Services for Mr. Bingham will be Thursday, May 23 at 1 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Ingram, Ky., with the Rev. Keith Bingham, the Rev. Douglas Bingham, and the Rev. Paul Wayne Goodin presiding. Music will be provided by the Ebenezer Baptist Church choir. Interment services will follow at the Paul Bingham Cemetery in Oatfield Branch with full military honors.

Pallbearers will be Michael Senick, Bo Jackson, Kody Bingham, Ryan Bingham, Kevin Engle, Jason Rice, Brandon Hoskins, and Marvin Osan.

Honorary pallbearers are Darrell Nunnelley, Carl Nunnelley, John Slusher, Doug Ramsey, Jerry Hembree and Junior Hammons.

The Brooks-Durham Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bingham family.

