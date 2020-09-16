Paul Conner Kinney, 93, died Sept. 15, 2020 at UK Chandler Hospital due to complications from a fall.He was born in Harrison County on July 27, 1927 to the late Emmett Conner and Lenora Cain Kinney. He was the oldest of 10 children. At his death, he was a resident of Lexington, Ky., and a member of Broadway Christian Church.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Eula Frances Smiley and Bessie Mildred Kinney and a brother Robert Leason Kinney.He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Evelyn McCauley Kinney; their children, Stephen Harmon (Linda) Kinney, Brian Paul (Martha Pat) Kinney and Ella Ruth (Michael) Burnett; seven grandchildren, Michael Paul (Ashlee) Kinney, Audrey Hope Kinney, Claire Louise (Clay) Johnson, Haley Frances (Luke) Moody, Ross William Kinney, William Conner Burnett and Julianne "Jude" Harmon Burnett; and three great-grandchildren, Cooper Paul Kinney, Collins Faith Kinney, and Elliot Jean Johnson.In addition, he is survived by his siblings, Vena Mae Wells, William Thomas Kinney, Rosanna Hill, Lelia Marjorie (Don) Gillum, Emmett Dale (Diane) Kinney, and Melva Jean (Al) Pilant, whom he and Evelyn raised from birth as their own child.Paul was a graduate of Oddville High School and served in the Navy at the end of World War II. He was a barber and ran a general store with Evelyn in Cynthiana prior to joining the post office in 1952. He eventually became a railroad mail carrier until the mail cars were removed in the late 1960's. He then transferred to the Lexington post office where he retired. Paul's passion was umpiring baseball. He had a brief stint as a minor league umpire followed by umpiring for youth, high school and college baseball, until he was physically unable to continue. He was also a Kentucky Colonel.A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 1 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Battle Grove Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kentontown Cemetery Fund, 368 Vanhook Road, Mt. Olivet, KY 41064.