Paul Daniel Jett, 75, of Cynthiana, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at Cambridge Place Nursing Home.
He was born in Robertson County on Oct. 18, 1944 to the late Elmore Jett and Garnett Garrison Jett. Paul was a United States Army veteran.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Vickie Markwell and his brother, Bobby Jett.
Paul is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Jane Carol Jett; three sons, Timothy Paul Jett, Daniel Wesley (Mary Kay) Jett and Douglas Ray (Amy Taylor) Jett; a sister, Connie Ogden; seven grandchildren, Sylina Nicole (Josh) Adkins, Hunter Alexandra Jett, McKenna Ashley Jett, Maranda Kayley Jett, Madison Renee Jett, Paige LeAnn Taylor and Chase Pendleton Taylor; several nieces and nephews; and many special friends including, Melicio Tello, Jimmy and Taylor Hinton and Walt and Delores Saylor.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home by Jimmy Hinton with visitation beginning at 5 p.m. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Dec. 5, 2019