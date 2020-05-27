Paul Eugene Moses, 85, husband of 51 years to the late Shirley Hehr Moses, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Harrison Memorial Hospital.
Born Dec. 18, 1934 in Cynthiana, Ky. to the late Hugh and Ola Moses, he was a retired quality control inspector for Johnson Controls. Paul loved being at home watching television, particularly enjoying UK basketball, boxing and westerns. In his younger days, he liked to play pool and go hunting and frog-gigging.
Surviving are two daughters, Paula Faye Royalty and Sherry Elaine (Tony) Jordan; two grandchildren, Robert Shaun (Molly) Jordan and Eugenia Marie "Tootie" Royalty (Dusty Ball); and three great-grandchildren, Hunter Dawson Jordan, Mitchell Lee Woods and McKenna Ruth Jordan.
Also preceding him in death were a son, Danny Dean Moses, two sisters, eight brothers and a grandson, Jerry Allen Moses.
Private services will be held by Bro. Jim Flaugher on Wednesday, May 27 at Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home with burial to follow in Battle Grove Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the .
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on May 28, 2020