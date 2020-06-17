Paul H. Brown, 88 of Houston, Texas, formerly of Boyd, Ky., left this live on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Paul grew up at Boyd, Ky., graduated from Berry High School, Berry, Ky., and the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Ky.

Paul missed his 89th birthday by two days. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Services are being held in Texas, information provided by Woodhead Funeral Home, Berry, Ky.

