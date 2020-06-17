Paul H. Brown
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul H. Brown, 88 of Houston, Texas, formerly of Boyd, Ky., left this live on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Paul grew up at Boyd, Ky., graduated from Berry High School, Berry, Ky., and the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Ky.
Paul missed his 89th birthday by two days. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Services are being held in Texas, information provided by Woodhead Funeral Home, Berry, Ky.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Jun. 17 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woodhead Funeral Home
106 Main St.
Berry, KY 41003
859-654-3306
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved