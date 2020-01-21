Paul Haviland Mason, 55, of Cynthiana, passed away Jan. 17, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
He was born in Cynthiana on April 30, 1964 to Doris Henson Mason and the late Charles Ray Mason Jr., and is preceded in death by his brother, Charles Ray "Chuck" Mason III and a sister, Heather Annette Mason.
Paul is survived by his mother, as well as his wife of 23 years, Stacy Wash Mason; a stepdaughter, Shelby (Justin) McDannold; a brother, Chris Mason; three grandchildren, Harper Stratton, Bailee Poe and Haisley Whitaker; a niece, Kayla Mason; and a nephew, Nicholas Mason.
A Rosary will be conducted at Ware Funeral Home by Father Harry Settle on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. with a funeral service to follow. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
www.warefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Jan. 23, 2020