Paul Kenneth Franklin, 81, of Cynthiana, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at his residence.He was born in Harrison County on May 30, 1939 to the late JT Franklin and Helen Blackburn Franklin. He is preceded in death by his wife, Connie Franklin.Paul is survived by his son, James (Connie) Franklin; a brother, John (Cindy) Franklin; three grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and his dear friend, Carolyn Pyles.A funeral service will be held at Ware Funeral Home on Friday, July 3 at 1 p.m. Visitation will be Thursday, July 2 from 5-7 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home. Burial will be held at Battle Grove Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US Hwy. 62 E., Cynthiana, KY 41031.