Born May 8, 1931 in Harrison County to the late Orlie and Rosella Hughes Dunn. She was a graduate of Connersville High School and Georgetown College, where she was a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority and was also a member of the Cynthiana Christian Church. A life-long educator, she began her career in Bourbon County Schools, then taught at Marshall City School in Cynthiana and retired from the Harrison County School System. Teaching was Peggy's life. She loved and adored her students and was most proud of their many accomplishments.

Survivors include: her sister, Ann Palmer Young, of Cynthiana; three nephews, Gary Wilson, Robert (Amy) Palmer and Steven Dunn (Lana) McKinley; four great-nieces and nephews, Emma Palmer, Emilee (Ray) Mizell, Jennifer McKinley and Samuel McKinley; and two great-nephews, Sawyer and Harrison McKinley.

Also preceding her in death was a sister, Dorothy Louise Wilson.

Services will be Saturday, Jan. 25 at 11 a.m. at Cynthiana Christian Church by Dr. Larry Bishop and Dr. Tim Teater. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Battle Grove Cemetery. Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Casketbearers will be Jimmy Fuller, Frank Henson, Louis Kendall, Jeff Kinney, P.D. McNabb and Joe Nichols.

Honorary bearers will be Charles Lee Caroll, Howard Fryman, Julian Gray, Chapie Mastin, Dr. Joe Nichols and Dr. A.C. Wright.

