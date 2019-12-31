Peggy Lair Whitson, 80, of Cynthiana, passed away Dec. 31, 2019 at Cedar Ridge Health Campus.
She was born in Cynthiana on Jan. 11, 1939 to the late Gobel Lair and Betty Morrison Pulliam. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Thomas Whitson.
Peggy is survived by two sons, Steven Whitson and his significant other, Paula Roland and Edward Whitson and his wife Terri; a brother, Roy Thomas Lair; two sisters, Lyda Florence and Anna Frank Cozart; and two grandsons, Elijah Walker Whitson and Wyatt Thomas Whitson.
A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, Jan. 3 at Ware Funeral Home at 11 a.m. by Dr. Larry Bishop. Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 2 from 5-8 p.m. at Ware Funeral. Burial will be at Battle Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Elijah Whitson, Wyatt Whitson, Eric Whitson, Carl Vernon Whitson, Rusty Whitson, Michael Whitson and Bruce Collins IV.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Jan. 9, 2020