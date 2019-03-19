Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip Barry Sims. View Sign

Philip Barry Sims, 66, husband of Jerri Emmons Sims for 46 years, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

A native of Robertson County, he was born June 17, 1952 to the late Harold Stewart and Willie Seminda Adams Sims.

Barry was a 1970 graduate of Deming High School, a longtime farmer, the Executive Director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency for Harrison County, was a member of the Elks Lodge No. 438 and the Cynthiana First United Methodist Church.

Also surviving are a daughter, Amy Jill Sims (Brian) Furnish of Cynthiana; four grandchildren, Mary Grace, Jakob Lewis, Anna Katherine and Cash David Furnish; a brother, Michael (Patty) Sims of Morehead; two aunts, Jane Sims of Robertson County and Jesse Adams of Carmel, Ind.; a special cousin Mindy (Tom) Saunders; along with several other cousins, nieces, nephews and friends; and his beloved dog, Buddy.

Services will be Thursday, March 21 at 11 a.m. at Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home officiated by Todd Probus. Burial will follow in Battle Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Casketbearers will be Dan Furnish, David Furnish, Jakob Furnish, Michael Furnish, Clay Saunders and Taylor Saunders.

Honorary pallbearers will be Dwayne Browning, Al Clem, Ervin "Slick" Garrison, Sonny Hatterick, Tony Herrington, Kim Kinman, Mark Sadler, John Scott and Stan Todd.

Memorial contributions are suggested to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

