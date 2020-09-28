Philip W. Darter, 82, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at his residence.He was born in Fresno, Calif. on Sept. 3, 1938 to the late Walter Darter and Peggy Crissy Smith. Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Ann Paley Darter; one brother, Richard Darter; and one sister, Patti Newell.He is survived by one son, Philip Jeffery Darter; one daughter, Traci (Howie Jr.) Carr; two grandchildren, Rachel Nikole Darter, Philip Joshua Darter; and two great-grandchildren, Illiana Reign Smith, and Lillian Heir Jaroensap.A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, Sept. 30 from 5-8 p.m. at Journey Community Christian Church. Ware Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.