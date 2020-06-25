Phyllis Ann Withers Sheats, 83, of Cynthiana passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Grand Haven Nursing Home.
She was born in Cynthiana on May 19, 1937 to the late Emery H. Withers Sr. and Nell Walker Withers. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward "Eddie" Sheats; a brother, Emery Harney Withers Jr.; and her nephew, Emery Harney "Butch" Withers III.
Phyllis was a graduate of Cynthiana High School, Class of 1955. She was a member of the Cynthiana Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). Phyllis and her late husband Eddie owned and operated Pine Villa Restaurant for several years and she retired from Farmers National Bank after 26 years.
Survivors include her daughter, Deborah S. Linville; two sons, Charles W. "Brud" (Lisa) Sheats and Thomas E. "Tom" Sheats; three grandchildren, Michael (Kathy) Linville, Joyce Ann (David) Mullen and Justine (Mike Duff) Sheats; five great-grandchildren, Shelby Mullen, Austin Mullen, Tyler Linville, Katy Linville and Aiden Sheats-Griess; a brother, Jeffrey (Mary Louise) Withers; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, June 27 at 1 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home by Dr. Larry Bishop and Dr. John Withers with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be held in Battle Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Michael Linville, David Mullen, Justine Sheats, Tyler Linville, Austin Mullen, Aiden Sheats-Griess, Kevin Withers and Stephen Withers.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Cynthiana Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) Scholarship Fund, 202 N. Main Street, Cynthiana, KY 41031, the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US Hwy. 62 E., Cynthiana, KY 41031.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Jun. 25 to Jun. 30, 2020.