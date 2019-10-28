Priscilla Juanita Wornall

Obituary
Priscilla Juanita Cooper Wornall, 79, Cynthiana, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Earle Cooper and Shirley Ernest Cooper, and is preceded in death by her husband, James T. Wornall; and a stepdaughter, Anna Mann.
Survivors include: her daughter, Karen Barnes of Harrison County; and a stepson, Edward "Butch" Wornall of Harrison County.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be at the Battle Grove Cemetery Meditation Building.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Oct. 31, 2019
