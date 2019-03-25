Ralph Garrett Brannock, 98, Cincinnati, Ohio, died Thursday, March 21, 2019 at his home.
He was the son of the late John William and Mabel Ballinger Brannock.
He is survived by his wife, Thelma Dearing Brannock.
Services were held Monday, March 25 at Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home, Cynthiana, Ky., by Bro. Jay Holt. Burial followed in the Paris Cemetery, Paris, Ky.
Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home
112 North Walnut Street
Cynthiana, KY 41031
(859) 234-6333
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Mar. 28, 2019