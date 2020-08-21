Randy Lee Hutchison, 65, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at his residence.He was born in Cynthiana on May 2, 1955 to the late Charles Swinford Hutchison and Mary Francis Hutchison. Besides his parents he is preceded in death by two brothers, Jimmy (Deloris) Hutchison, Larry Hutchison; and one sister, Kay (Howard) Winkle.He is survived by one son, Eric (Candace) Hutchison; one daughter, Mary Beth (David) Minor; three brothers, Roger (Deanna) Hutchison, Bill Hutchison, Ernie (Linda) Hutchison; two sisters, Judy (Rick) Thompson, Linda (Ricky) Cole; and six grandchildren, Brianna Hutchison, Taylor Hutchison, Ryker Hutchison, Ella Baker Minor, Harper Beth Minor, and Gentry Rose Minor; and a sister-in-law, Charlotte Hutchison.A funeral service will be conducted Saturday, Aug. 22 at 1 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Battle Grove Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Judy Thompson, Steven Hutchison, Rick Thompson, Darrell Benton, Ernie Hutchison, Trevor Hutchison, Lonnie Combs, Roger Hutchison, David Minor, and James Baker.Honorary pallbearers will be Eric Hutchison, Taylor Hutchison, and Bill Hutchison.