Ray T. White
1929 - 2020
Ray T. White, 91, passed away, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Harrison County on Feb. 15, 1929 to the late Johnny T. and Daisy Bell Livingood White. Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Minnie Jean Ritchie White; two brothers, Gobel White, Clem White; and two sisters, Christine Shrum and Geneva McCarty.
He is survived by one son, Ricky (Lana) White; one daughter, Susan (Leroy) Dunaway; one sister, Rosie (Paul) Cunningham; two grandchildren, Erick (Amanda) White, Betsy (David) Earl Thomas; and seven great-grandchildren, Dakota Ranae White, Nicholas Eugene Thomas, Gracie Jean White, Nathaniel David Thomas, Haley Faith White, Alana Louise Thomas, and Tyler Ray Thomas.
A funeral service will be Monday, Oct. 5 at 2 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home. Visitation will be Sunday, Oct. 4 from 5-8 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home. Burial will be in Battle Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US Hwy. 62 E., Cynthiana, KY 41031.
www.warefuneralhome.com

Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Oct. 2 to Oct. 17, 2020.
