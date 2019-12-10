Regina Dawn Metcalf Williams, 51, of Cynthiana, passed away Dec. 5, 2019 at her residence.
She was born in Athens, Ohio on Dec. 31, 1967 to the late Richard Metcalf and Grace Bailey Metcalf. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Brian E. Williams.
Regina is survived by two daughters, Lauren (Tommy) Cooper of Cynthiana and Erica (Amber) Steele of Georgetown; a son, Barry (Tammy) Cope Jr. of Oregon; a sister, Sabrina (Robert) Darnell of Cynthiana; four grandchildren, Gracie Cooper, Joel Steele, Nakye Cope and Dartanian Cope; two nephews, Jerrell Williams and Jason (Brian) Darnell; and two nieces, Catherine Darnell and Amber Darnell.
A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, Dec. 12 at Ebenezer United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. by the Rev. Kenneth Newby and the Rev. Raymond Snyder with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Cherry Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Steve Moses, Rick Chasteen, Ron Henry, Jerrell Williams, Jason Darnell and Brian Darnell.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Dec. 12, 2019