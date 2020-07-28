Rhodia Irvin Wright, 87, widow of Harold Davis "Red" Wright, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020.
She was born Oct. 7, 1932 in Bourbon County, and was the daughter of the late William Gobel and Jane Duncan Irvin.
She is survived by her daughters, Joann (Johnny Mac) Riley, Judy (Joe) Gutzmann, Debbie (Pat) Greene and Sharon (Woody) Garrison; and brother, William Gobel (Bud) Irvin. She was also a loving grandmother to many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a few great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Mattie Lucas, Tillie Vest, Lillie Martin, Helen Peak, Sallie Davis and Anna Charles; her brothers, Jack and Sam Irvin.
Funeral services will be Thursday, July 30 at 1 p.m. at Johnson's Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Georgetown Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. till service time.
Casket bearers will be Timothy Lewis, Woody Garrison, Shawn Garrison, Robert Snyder, Jed Roth, CJ Gooden and Justin Neace.
Memorials may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care or the Alzheimer's Association
