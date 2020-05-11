Richard Arthur Johnson, 81, passed away April 9, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Shirley "Kay" Johnson (Elliott) and loving daughter, Debi (Neal) Goodwin. His grandchildren, Kyle Richard (Julia), Kelsey Kay, and Ryan Elliott Goodwin, will dearly miss 'Grumpas.'
Richard graduated from Northrop University with a BS in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering in 1961, and entered the US Air Force in January of 1962. He received the Bronze Medal for Valor during his tour in Vietnam. He joined Kelsey-Hayes Co. in 1969 and later earned an advanced Master's degree from Michigan State University. He was selected to become Executive Vice President in the joint venture of Central Manufacturing Company in Paris, Ky., in 1986, now named CMWA. He returned to Kelsey-Hayes in 1990, where he held several management positions until he retired after 30 years.
Contributions in his memory would be appreciated to the Cynthiana Presbyterian Church (designated to the new outdoor cross) and the Bluegrass Care Navigators Cynthiana Hospice.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on May 14, 2020