Ricky Thomas Lindsey, Sr, 66, of Berry, Ky., died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at his home.
He was a son of the late Thomas Lindsey and Dorothy Milner Moore.
Survivors include: five children, Ricky Lindsey Jr., Matthew Lindsey, Cody Lindsey, William Lindsey, Cheyenne Lindsey.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 1 at 11 a.m. at Woodhead Funeral Home in Berry with Bro. Keith Mitchell officiating. The visitation will be held from 5-8 on Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Jan. 30, 2020