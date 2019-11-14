Rita Caswell, 81, Cynthiana, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at her home.
She was the daughter of the late Everett and Maude McKinney Arnold, and was preceded in death by her husband Randall Rhoda Caswell Sr.
Survivors include: her two sons, William Earl Caswell and Dale Wayne Caswell.
Services will be Friday, Nov. 15 at 1 p.m. at Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Tony Vance. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Friday. Burial will follow in Battle Grove Cemetery.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Nov. 21, 2019