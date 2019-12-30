Rita Jaye Eads Stakelin, 76, widow of Charles Joseph Stakelin Jr., died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at Blue Grass Hospice Care Center, St. Joseph Hospital.
She was born in Cynthiana, Ky., daughter of the late Carleton and Berniece Whalen Eads. She was an accomplished hair stylist for many years and loved to read, travel and play scrabble. She loved her family and friends dearly.
Rita is survived by two daughters, Tracey Kim Stakelin, Carlstadt, New Jersey and Cristi Jo Blanton, Lexington; two sisters, Dana Eads (Phillip) Florence and Gina Eads (Kelly) McIlvain, all of Cynthiana; two grandsons, Joel Dwayne (Leah) Blanton and Andrew Scott Blanton, Lexington; several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Carla Eads Baumstark.
No services are scheduled per her request.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Jan. 2, 2020