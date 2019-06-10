Robert Breeze Withers, 75, Goodyear, Arizona, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Berry.
He was born in Harrison County, Ky. on Aug. 23, 1943, a son of the late Benjamin Hilton and Velma Aletha Blades Withers. On Sept. 16, 1965, he married Sarah Jane Beckett, and his dear wife survives his passing. A 1962 graduate of Harrison County High School, Robert served in the U.S. Air Force from 1965-1990, earning the rank of Senior Master Sergeant as a Vietnam veteran. In 2000, he retired from Mesa Airlines. Robert loved his family, U.K. basketball, the Cincinnati Reds, NASCAR racing, and fishing.
In addition to his wife of 53 years, he is survived by two sons, Preston Allan Withers (Jeana) of Bowling Green, Ky. and Kevin Thomas Withers (Heather) of Chester Springs, Penn.; five grandchildren, Megan, Lindsey, Alexis, Isabel, and Owen Withers; one sister, Charlotte Tevis (Bill) of Lexington, Ky.; two brothers, Hilton M. Withers (Mary Ann) of Richmond, Va. and Stephen Withers (Shary) of Decatur, Tenn.; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and nephews, and a host of extended family and friends in Arizona and Kentucky.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Elizabeth Withers in 2018 and a brother, Leon Withers in 1981.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11 at Woodhead Funeral Home, Berry, Ky. The visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, June 10 at the funeral home. Interment with full military honors will take place in the Pythian Grove Cemetery, Berry.
Memorials are suggested to the Harrison County High School Athletic Program for baseball or softball.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on June 13, 2019