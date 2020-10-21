1/
Robert Gary Delano
Robert Gary Delano, 77, of Cynthiana, Ky., died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at Bluegrass Hospice Health Care Center in Lexington, Ky.
He was the son of the late Kenneth and Grace Delano of Nunda, New York.
Survivors include: his children, Tony Delano of Montgomery, Texas; and a daughter, Barbara Minix of Morgan Mill, Texas.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday, Oct. 22 at 5:30 p.m. at Claysville Christian Church, with Kevin Madison officiating.
Care Cremation and Funeral Service, Lexington, Ky., is entrusted with final care.

Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Oct. 21 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
