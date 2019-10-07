Robert "Bob" Gene Paynter, 91, of Cynthiana, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at Grand Haven Nursing Home.
He was born March 13, 1928 to the late John Wesley Paynter and Clara Whalen Paynter. Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice McKinney Paynter and two sisters, Mary Louise McNees and Elaine Paynter.
Bob is survived by three sons, James Robert (Debbie) Paynter of California, David Allen (Rebecca) Paynter and Paul Michael (Christie) Paynter; two daughters, Charlotte Paynter and Rebecca Ann Smiley; five grandchildren, Brian Robert Paynter of California, Jill Renee (Justin) Harris of California, Andrew Wesley (Sheridan) Paynter of California, Clara Maria (Aubrey) Dye and Andrea Renee (Nathan) Brooks; and eight great-grandchildren, Levi Paynter, Gillian Paynter, Taylor Harris, Ryan Harris, Allison Nicole Dye, Blake Walker Dye, Lucy Lin Brooks and Kaitlyn Renee Brooks.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. at Ware Funeral Home by Dr. Ted Beam. Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 8 at Ware Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m. Burial will be at Battle Grove Cemetery Meditation Building.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 302 E. Pike Street, Cynthiana, KY 41031.
www.warefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Oct. 10, 2019