He was born in Harrison County on Feb. 8, 1947 to the late Henderson A. Shanklin and Mary Gallagher Shanklin.

Robert was a retired Police Officer with Cynthiana Police Department and was a United States Marine, Vietnam veteran.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Alice Faye Shanklin.

Robert is survived by three sons, Robert L. (Brandy) Shanklin, Doug (Tina) Taylor and Davey (Breanna) Hill; two daughters, Sandra Shanklin (Kevin) Coy and Tina Milner Barnett; two brothers, David (Sue) Shanklin and Van (Wayne Ann) Shanklin; two sisters, Diane (Jr.) Bell and Alma Kunes; 16 grandchildren, Keenan Fizette, Kyler Switzer, Donovan Walker, Macey Ollinger, Jocelynn Shanklin, Robert Thomas Shanklin, Evan Duckworth, Kelsey Coy, Kortney Coy, Kaleb Coy, Caleb Barnett, Catelynn Barnett, Miranda Barnett, Kamryn Hill, Dustin Taylor and Derek Taylor; and three great-grandchildren, Oaklynn Ollinger, Leah Madison Coy and Gabriel Jaxen Coy.

Due to the circumstances in our community, the family has decided to have services at a later date for the public. Ware Funeral Home will post an update with funeral services as soon as it becomes available.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sunrise Christian Church, c/o Joyce Rainey, 1443 Pughs Ferry Road, Cynthiana, KY 41031.

