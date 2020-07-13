1/1
Robert H. Shanklin
1947 - 2020
Robert H. Shanklin, 73, of Berry, passed away March 18, 2020 at St. Joseph Bluegrass Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Harrison County on Feb. 8, 1947 to the late Henderson A. Shanklin and Mary Gallagher Shanklin. Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Alice Faye Shanklin.
Robert was a retired Police Officer with Cynthiana Police Department and was a United States Marine, Vietnam veteran.
Robert is survived by three sons, Robert L. (Brandy) Shanklin, Doug (Tina) Taylor and Davey (Breanna) Hill; two daughters, Sandra Shanklin (Kevin) Coy and Tina Milner Barnett; two brothers, David (Sue) Shanklin and Van (Wayne Ann) Shanklin; two sisters, Diane (Jr.) Bell and Alma Kunes; 13 grandchildren, Evan Duckworth, Jocelynn Shanklin, Robert Thomas Shanklin, Kamryn Hill, Caleb Barnett, Catelynn Barnett, Miranda Barnett, Kaleb (Brittany) Coy, Kelsey Coy, Kortney Coy, Dustin Taylor, Derek Taylor; and two great-grandchildren, Leah Madison Coy and Gabriel Jaxen Coy.
A funeral service will be conducted Saturday, July 25 at 11 a.m. at Ware Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday, July 24 from 5-8 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, 205 Eibeck Lane, Williamstown, Ky.
Honorary pallbearers will be the retired police officers of Cynthiana, and The Counselors and Veterans of the Lexington Vet Center Wednesday Group.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sunrise Christian Church, c/o Joyce Rainey, 1443 Pughs Ferry Road, Cynthiana, KY 41031; or The Lexington Vet Center, c/o Voluntary Service Lexington VA Health Care System Member: GPF 1059/Vet Center, 1101 Veterans Dr., Lexington, KY 40502.
www.warefuneralhome.com

Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Jul. 13 to Jul. 25, 2020.
