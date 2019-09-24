Robert Lloyd Johnson Sr., 68, husband of Sandra Vinner Johnson, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at his home.
He was born June 28, 1951 in Bellevue, Pennsylvania to the late Lloyd and Sarah Thompson Johnson. He was a retired U.S. Navy veteran and owner of Appliance Solutions. Bob loved country music and being outdoors in the fall.
Also surviving are three sons, Justin (Christy) Johnson, Greg (Andrea) Johnson and Bob Johnson Jr.; three daughters, Noelle Barnes, Adeline (Frankie) Simpson and Monique Watts; two brothers, Doug (Kitty) Johnson and Howard (Susan) Johnson; two sisters, Carole Hicks and Lynn Grinder; and eight grandchildren.
Services will be Thursday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. at Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home. Burial will take place at 12:30 p.m. Friday at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. Thursday until the time of service.
www.drakefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Sept. 26, 2019