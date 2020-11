Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Wayne Reed, 40, of Ashland, Ky., died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Ironton, Ohio.

He was the son of the late Elva Wayne Reed and Brenda Whittaker Reed of Cynthiana, Ky.

Survivors include: his wife, Jessica Kelley Reed; his mother; and two step-children, Hunter and Gracie.

Services are under the direction of Preston Family Funeral Home, Ashland, Ky.

