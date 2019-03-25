Roger Dale Hammond, 50, died March 24, 2019 at Harrison Memorial Hospital.
|
He was born in Pendleton County on Feb. 6, 1969, to the late Claude Ray Hammond and Beverly Sue Gillespie Buckner.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Hammond; a step-son, Josh (Kim) Bell of Berry, Ky.; two grandchildren, Gage Bell and Kloe Bell; and several good friends.
He served two years in the US Army, and was a retired truck driver.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Ware Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
www.warefuneralhome.com
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY 41031
(859) 234-4000
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Mar. 28, 2019