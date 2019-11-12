Roger E. Williams

Obituary
Send Flowers

Roger E. Williams, 92, of the Coventry at St. Joseph of the Pines, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
He was a son of the late Rolla and Effie Wagoner Williams.
Survivors include: his wife, Barbara Ann Keefer Williams of the Coventry; children, Bruce Williams of Irving, Texas, Cindy Cartner of Ft. Mill, S.C., Alan Williams of Florescent, Md., Melissa Vasseur of Fenton, Md., and Julia Overby of Sanford.
Fry & Prickett Funeral Home, NC is serving the Williams family.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Nov. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.