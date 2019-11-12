Roger E. Williams, 92, of the Coventry at St. Joseph of the Pines, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
He was a son of the late Rolla and Effie Wagoner Williams.
Survivors include: his wife, Barbara Ann Keefer Williams of the Coventry; children, Bruce Williams of Irving, Texas, Cindy Cartner of Ft. Mill, S.C., Alan Williams of Florescent, Md., Melissa Vasseur of Fenton, Md., and Julia Overby of Sanford.
Fry & Prickett Funeral Home, NC is serving the Williams family.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Nov. 14, 2019