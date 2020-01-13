Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosalie Sheldon McNees. View Sign Service Information Ware Funeral Home 846 U.S. Highway 27 North Cynthiana , KY 41031 (859)-234-4000 Send Flowers Obituary

Rosalie Sheldon McNees, 88, of Cynthiana, passed away Jan. 11, 2020 at Dover Manor in Georgetown.

She was born in Harrison County on Feb. 17, 1931 to the late Jefferson Davis "JD" Sheldon and Mauna Ree Brooks.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, David Glenn McNees; her daughter, Elizabeth Faye McNees; four brothers, Glenn Benson Sheldon, Jefferson "Jeff" Davis Sheldon Jr., Roscoe Sheldon and Lester "Ike" Sheldon; and three sisters, Mildred "Millie" Lawrence, Flossie Gasser and Carol Smiley.

Rosalie is survived by her son, Albert (Linda) McNees; two daughters, Anita (Ronald) Jones and Laura French; a sister, Jeanetta Sowder; four grandchildren, Andrew (Karen) McNees, Jennifer (Brian) Dunn, Darren Michael (Shanna) French and Jessica (Jason) Hensley; nine great-grandchildren, Brady Dunn, Blayne Dunn, Claire McNees, Liam McNees, Brooklynn French, Ashley French, Jacob Hensley, Jackie Hensley and Julie Hensley; and all of her family and caregivers at Dover Manor who loved her dearly.

A funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at Ware Funeral Home at 11 a.m. by Jeffrey Jackson. Visitation will be Tuesday, Jan. 14 from 5-8 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home. Burial will be at Pythian Grove Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Darren French, James McNees, Gary Sowder, Andrew McNees, Brian Dunn and Mike "Wonka" Williams.

Honarary pallbearers are Jason Hensley, Jeff North and Brady Dunn.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dover Manor Activity Fund, 112 Dover Drive, Georgetown, KY 40324 or to the .

